Taiwan Warns Honduras About China's Debt Trap, Says, "don’t ‘quench Thirst With Poison'

After Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced on Tuesday that her country would begin to establish an official relationship with China, Taiwan warned Honduras on Thursday not to fall into China’s debt trap.

The Taiwanese foreign ministry said in a statement, "We urge Honduras, which is already suffering from debt problems, to not quench your thirst with poison and fall into China’s debt trap," reported The Guardian.

Earlier on Tuesday, Honduras's foreign minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, said Honduras had asked Taiwan to double its annual aid to $100 million and renegotiate its debt to the island, a request that went "unanswered." It is significant to note that the Central American country is under a massive economic crunch and is struggling to repay its international debts, including $600 million owed to Taiwan. Reina said, "Honduras’ needs are enormous, and we haven’t seen that answer from Taiwan."

Taiwan warns Honduras not to fall into 'China's debt trap'

In response, Taiwan’s foreign ministry stated that the Honduran government did not reveal the entire detail of the matter or how Taiwan was "actively" engaged in bilateral talks with Castro’s government. "Our communication efforts with Honduras have never stopped," Taiwan’s foreign ministry said. It further noted that the country was trying to maintain its friendship with Honduras.

This development comes as the US warned the Castro-led Honduran government to stay away from Beijing as it may not fulfill its promises of financial investment and aid. "The Honduran government should be aware that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) makes many promises that are unfulfilled," per a state department spokesperson.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, accepted Honduras’ decision on Tuesday, calling it "the right choice that accords with the trend of history and our times." If Honduras proceeds with the diplomatic switch, Taiwan will be left with only 13 countries that actually recognize it as an independent country. Notably, China does not allow its allies to consider Taipei as an independent nation and rather claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory. The Chinese leadership on several occasions has also ruled out the use of force in attempts to "re-unify" it with China.

Image: AP