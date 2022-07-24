Taiwanese Actor, His Son Hospitalised After Tesla X Model Car Crashes Into Signpost

Popular Taiwanese actor Jimmy Lin was hospitalised after his Tesla crashed to a signpost in Taoyuan's Luzhu District. The passersby managed to rescue Lin and his son, dragging them to safety before the motorcade burst into flames. The cause of the crash is being investigated, Taiwanese police told CNA.

An officer who responded to the scene told the outlet that the renowned actor, singer, and race car driver had passed breathalyser test, and the police have outruled the possibility of drunk driving.

Car driven by Taiwanese actor identified as Tesla Model X

According to the Dashcam and surveillance footage accessed by the police, the accident occured before 11 a.m., and the car identified is Tesla Model X. In the surveillance footage, the vehicle can be seen swerving and hitting the lane divider before crashing into the signpost. After the crash, as the passersby pulled the man out of the car, it was engulfed in blazes, according to the visuals shot by bystanders that emerged on social media.

Announcing the status of Lin's health condition, his press agency issued a statement saying that they were grateful to those who responded immediately at the scene and pulled the actor and his son out in time.They also thanked the staff at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital where the actor was currently admitted. Lin has suffered multiple bone fractures his brother said at a press conference.

United States federal regulators, over the past several months, have intensified investigation into Tesla’s ‘autopilot’ function in the wake of over a dozen of the company’s cars crashing into parked first-responder vehicles in four years.

US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that it was amplifying its preliminary inquiry, which launched last August, to an “engineering analysis” which is taken before the agency determines a recall. The probe covers all four Tesla vehicles including Models Y, X, S and 3 which represent around 830,000 vehicles that have been sold in the United States.

The investigation is focused on the ‘Autopilot’ feature in Tesla cars, which is designed to help drivers navigate roads through artificial intelligence and detect other vehicles. The electric car maker company has advised the drivers to pay attention to the road and keep their hands on the steering wheel when using autopilot.