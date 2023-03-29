Taiwanese President Tsai To Meet US House Speaker McCarthy Despite China's Anger

Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen, departed on Wednesday for a trip to Central America that includes transits through the United States. This has raised tensions between Beijing and Washington. During her trip to Guatemala and Belize, Tsai will make stops in New York on March 30 and Los Angeles on April 5 before returning to Taipei on April 7, as per a report from DW. While in the US, she is scheduled to meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a move that has drawn ire from China.

Tsai has previously transited through the US seven times since taking office in 2016, often meeting with US officials, including members of Congress. However, this will be the first time a House speaker meets with a Taiwanese president on US soil, further adding to the already strained relations between the US, China, and Taiwan.

Tsai says that external pressure won't deter her

Tsai's upcoming meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy comes at a time when US-China relations are arguably at their lowest since 1979, when Washington established diplomatic ties with Beijing and shifted diplomatic recognition from Taipei. While the US does not officially recognize Taiwan as an independent territory, it maintains unofficial relations with the island.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, responded negatively to a visit from then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022, and tensions between the US and China have only escalated since then. Despite this pressure, before embarking on her trip, Tsai stated to reporters that external pressures will not hinder Taiwan's determination to engage with the world. "We are calm and confident, will neither yield nor provoke. Taiwan will firmly walk on the road of freedom and democracy and go into the world. Although this road is rough, Taiwan is not alone," she said.

A look at China's over the top reaction

China has responded with strong condemnation to the planned meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, warning that it will "resolutely fight back" if the meeting takes place. In a press conference, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office, stated that if Tsai were to meet with McCarthy, it would constitute another provocative act that seriously violates the "one-China" principle, undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destabilises the Taiwan Strait. "We firmly oppose this," she said, "and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."

How is the US reacting?

The United States has pushed back against China's strong reaction to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's planned transit through the US, saying that Beijing has no reason to be alarmed since the planned transit is consistent with longstanding practice and the US's "one-China" policy. According to a senior US official, there is "absolutely no reason" for Beijing to use Tsai's transit as an excuse to engage in aggressive or coercive actions towards Taiwan.

He added that China's military, economic, and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan will not influence Washington's practice of facilitating transits. The official's comments signal a continued commitment to the US's unofficial ties with Taiwan, despite growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.