Taiwanese Rush To Buy Anti-Xi Jinping Badge Featuring Winnie The Pooh Amid Rising Tensions

Amid the growing tensions between Taiwan and China, people are rushing to buy anti-Xi Jinping badges. What makes these badges interesting is the fact that it doesn’t have the face of the Chinese president, but it has the face of the famous cartoon character Winnie the Pooh. According to Sky News, the badges are also being worn by Taiwanese air force pilots as well. The funny anti-Xi badge features the popular cartoon character getting punched by a Formosan black bear. The cartoon Winnie the Pooh was banned in China in 2015 after people started claiming that the cartoon character resembled the Chinese President.

“Where can we get a patch like that? Guaranteed to be best sellers!,” the Taiwan mission in the US tweeted as they shared a picture of a Taiwanese air force pilot wearing the funny badge. The badge featuring the cartoon has now become a symbol of the island’s resistance against Chinese aggression. The Asian giant has started increasing its assertiveness in the country ever since former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Island region last year. The badges came to the news after China began its three days of military drills around the islands. The Taiwanese forces have been regularly detecting the dozens of Chinese aircraft trying to infiltrate the region.

Where can we get a patch like that! Guaranteed to be best sellers! https://t.co/SA35c7529z — Taiwan in the US (@TECRO_USA) April 9, 2023

The story of the badge

According to Sky News, the badge which shows a Formosan black bear holding Taiwan's flag and punching Winnie the Pooh was designed by Alec Hsu. The badge comprises the slogan “Scramble!” which is based on what pilots have had to counter Chinese forces. The Formosan black bear is seen as a symbol of the Taiwanese identity and also represents the island region’s erstwhile name, Formosa. According to Sky News, the creator of the badge has been selling it to shops since last year. However, Hsu said that he has witnessed a spike in orders lately.

"I wanted to boost the morale of our troops through designing this patch," Hsu asserted. With its growing popularity, the badge has gathered many fans including Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the United States. Due to the cartoon character’s resemblance with the Chinese president, the Chinese censors have long targeted the representation of Winne the Pooh in mainstream Chinese media.