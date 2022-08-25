Taiwan's 12 Diplomatic Allies At UN Raise 'grave Concern' Over China's Military Threat

The ambassadors of Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies at the United Nations issued a joint statement expressing concern over the rising threat posed by China, the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 25. The UN representatives of 12 nations appreciated Taiwan's restrained response to China's threat, Taiwan News reported. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joanne Ou said that 12 permanent representatives of the 12 raised "grave concern" over China's rising military threats and "harming cross-straits peace."

The joint statement has been issued by Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Haiti, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Christopher, Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Tuvalu and the Grenadines, Taiwan News reported citing CNA. The statement of 12 Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies comes as the tensions between China and Taiwan have escalated after US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on August 2.

After Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, China launched large-scale military drills surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Taiwan has accused China of sending warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait. After Pelosi's visit, a US delegation led by Ed Markey also arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, August 14.

Diplomats call for addressing issue through peaceful means

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Joanne Ou stated that the ambassadors in the joint statement called for peace and stability and pledged to protect the rules-based international order. The representatives called for addressing the issues through 'peaceful means', the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson noted. Ou added that the diplomats have urged the UN and the international community to call on China to stop its military drills and intentions to change the status quo unilaterally.

Taiwan says 4 PLAN vessels & 15 PLA aircraft detected

As many as four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and 15 Chinese airforce aircraft were spotted around Taiwan, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry announced. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that nine of the detected aircraft flew on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait and SW Air defence identification zone (ADIZ) of Taiwan. Taiwanese Defence Ministry stated that radio warnings have been issued and air defence missile systems have been deployed to monitor the activities.

4 PLAN vessels and 15 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today (August 25, 2022) until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/MWCaQvZeo8 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 25, 2022

Image: AP