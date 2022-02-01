Taiwan's Airspace Breached By Five Chinese Warplanes Yet Again: Reports

Amid soaring tension between China and Taiwan, the former has yet again deployed military aircraft to invade the latter's airspace on Monday. According to the latest development, Taiwan News has reported that at least five Chinese military planes entered Taipei City in its air defence identification zone, ADIZ. Notably, this was the 24th intrusion of Chinese planes entering Taiwan space within a month. Citing the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense (MND), the local media reported three People's Liberation Army Air Force Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shenyang J-16D electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 entered the Taiwan airspace and flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ. Responding to the Chinese aggression, the MND stated it has sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence assets to keep an eye on the planes.

As per the reports of Taiwan News, Beijing has sent planes into Taiwan's identification zone for at least 25 days. It further added that China had not sent fighter jets on January 3, 9, 16, 21, 22, 26, and 29. It is pertinent to mention here that Taiwan has witnessed a surge of incursions by Chinese military warplanes breaching Taipei's Air Defense Identification Zone for the last six months. While speaking to Taipei Times in December last year, Taiwan's Minister of National Defence, Chiu Kuo-cheng, said that military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years. It should be mentioned here that tensions between Taipei and Beijing are escalating at an alarming rate.

Know more about Taiwan and China's ongoing tension

Taiwan had split from China during the civil war that brought Mao Zedong's Communist Party to power and established the People's Republic of China in 1949. While the Communist Party gained control of the Chinese mainland in 1949, the Kuomintang-ruled government of the erstwhile Republic of China set up its government in Taiwan (officially called the Republic of China). Although the regions have been governed separately for more than seven decades, the Communist Party continues to claim sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing has, on several occasions, stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory under the One China policy.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP