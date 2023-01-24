Taiwan's Conscripts Describe Current Military Training As 'outdated' Amid China's Threats

Taiwan has recently extended the mandatory military service period for most of its young men due to rising concerns about China's increasingly aggressive military maneuvers. However, former conscripts who were interviewed by CNN say that Taiwan needs to do more to make the training effective. They described the training as outdated, boring, and impractical. The training process was designed decades ago with a heavy emphasis on bayonet training, but lacks instruction in urban warfare strategies or modern weapons like drones, which would be most important if Taiwan becomes a theatre of war.

Some reported that there were too few rifles to go around, or that the weapons they trained with were too old to be of use. “If war breaks out today and I am told to work as an artilleryman, I think I will just become cannon fodder," one said. Others stated that they had specialized in cannon, grenade, and mortar units, but never received any ammunition to train with. This comes at a crucial time for Taiwan's military as President Tsai Ing-wen recently announced that the period of mandatory service for men born in or after 2005 will be extended from four months to a year. The military claims that the extension follows comparisons to the militaries of other democratic jurisdictions that have longer conscription periods such as South Korea, Singapore, and Israel.

Short time frame isn't the only issue that ails Taiwan's military training

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has emphasized the need to demonstrate Taiwan's determination to defend itself, especially considering the fear of Chinese invasion, as China has refused to rule out war in pursuit of "reunification". In a recent address she said that peace does not come easily and that Taiwan is on the front lines of the expansion of authoritarianism. However, former conscripts have expressed skepticism, stating that the problems with mandatory military service go beyond the short time frame and that a more comprehensive overhaul is needed.

Former conscripts in Taiwan have expressed concerns about the quality of military training they received during their mandatory service. Other than reporting that many of the weapons used for training were worn out and outdated, they claimed that the training itself did not provide them with enough practice or proficiency. They also reported that during the ground training period, conscripts were often assigned specialties but received only cursory training in them. Many of the former conscripts interviewed by CNN said that if war broke out, they would not be able to operate the weapons effectively and would be at a disadvantage. They also said that they received little training on how to use weapons in a battlefield scenario.

Differences between urban warfare and conventional warfare

Urban warfare is a complex and challenging type of military operation that requires specialized training and preparation. According to security studies thinker Kaldor, urban warfare is defined as "military operations in, or closely associated with, built-up areas". The unique characteristics of urban environments, such as the presence of non-combatants, the need to minimize collateral damage, and the complexity of the battlefield, make urban warfare distinct from conventional warfare.

One of the main challenges of urban warfare is the presence of non-combatants. A study conducted by the US Army talks about the presence of non-combatants in urban environments and highlights how it can significantly affect the conduct of military operations. Troops must be trained to distinguish between combatants and non-combatants and to minimize harm to civilians. This requires a different approach to targeting and engagement, as well as the use of non-lethal weapons and tactics. During the operation in Fallujah, US discovered how warfare in urban environments poses a unique set of challenges, that requires specialised training. General David H. Petraeus, who later headed the CIA, created the US field manual 3-24, based on the US army's experience.

Another challenge of urban warfare is the need to minimize collateral damage. Buildings and infrastructure in urban areas can be easily damaged or destroyed, which can have significant consequences for the civilian population. A study conducted by the NATO Defense College highlights how the destruction of infrastructure can also create a humanitarian crisis and can lead to long-term instability in the affected area. Troops must be trained to take measures to minimize damage to buildings and infrastructure, such as using precision-guided weapons and avoiding the use of heavy weapons in populated areas.

The complexity of the urban battlefield is another major challenge of urban warfare. The close proximity of buildings and other infrastructure in urban areas creates a complex and challenging battlefield. Troops must be trained to navigate the urban environment, maintain situational awareness, and quickly adapt to changing conditions. This requires specialized training in urban navigation, marksmanship, and the use of small arms. To truly prepare for combat, Taiwanese troops need to be trained in urban warfare, or the "dirty war" so to say, which is the moniker for warfare in urban areas.