Taiwan's Democracy 'formidable', Says Visiting EU Delegation; Lauds Govt's Resilience

While visiting Taiwan, the head of the European Parliament (EP) group stated on Wednesday that thriving Taiwan's democracy has been "formidable," and the group wants to praise and learn from Taiwan's experiences while dealing against foreign meddling, ANI reported. On Wednesday, a delegation of European Parliament (EP) members operating on "foreign interference" in the EU's democratic processes, including disinformation, began a three-day trip to Taiwan. As per the Focus Taiwan website, this visit is considered to be the first official trip to Taiwan by a group from the European Parliament.

My greetings via video from quarantine to@Europarl_En's #INGE delegation. Wish the MEPs a fruitful visit to compare notes with us on how to fight foreign influence, disinformation & hybrid warfare. #Taiwan is ready to partner with the #EU to #DefendDemocracy. JW pic.twitter.com/WRaDZCWN7M — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 3, 2021

The INGE Chair and the head of delegation Raphael Glucksmann told Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang during a meeting on Wednesday that the "flourishing of your democracy is formidable," ANI reported. During the meetings, the group will address Taiwan's experiences in fighting disinformation, as well as attempts done in interfering with the Taiwanese government, media, culture, and academics. The group will also discuss Taiwan's initiatives to strengthen its cyber-resilience.

The delegation which comprises seven members representing the Parliament's political groups is scheduled to meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the Premier of the Executive Yuan, the Minister of Mainland Affairs, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, as well as the Speaker of the Legislative Yuan.

'How difficult and how courageous': Head of EP delegation heaps praise on Taiwan

Furthermore, Glucksmann was reported by Taiwan Focus as saying that the world does not comprehend "how difficult and how courageous" it is to create a democracy during that time when the nation is facing challenges by an authoritarian state like Beijing.

Glucksmann went on to say that since Europe has also been dealing with "interference from authoritarian regimes," the group is eager to learn from Taiwan's experience in dealing with such threats and even wants to explore strategies that they can use further. According to him, the trip also serves as a motive for Europeans to thank Taiwan for donating surgical face masks during the early phases of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang stated during the meeting that Taiwan has a lot of expertise fighting disinformation and further thanked the EP for supporting the connections between Taiwan and Europe along with Taiwan's involvement in global organisations like the World Health Organization, Focus Taiwan website reported.

Furthermore, in response to the delegation visiting Taiwan officials on Wednesday, Marc Cheng, Executive Director of the European Union Center in Taiwan, stated that visiting groups from both parties have raised the exposure of Taiwan-Europe ties in recent years.

This discussion takes place in the context of increased Chinese military activity around the island in recent months. During recent times, there has been an uptick in intrusions into Taiwan, as Beijing asserts full authority over the democratic island. Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng stated in October that Beijing may contemplate launching a full-scale invasion of Taiwan by the year 2025.

(Image: ANI/ Twitter/ @Taiwanforeignministry)