Taiwan's East Coast Sees Flurry Of Activity With Chinese Navy Vessels & US Destroyer Ships

Chinese Navy vessel and a US Navy destroyer were, on Wednesday, spotted off the east coast of Taiwan, as tensions continue to escalate over the issue of the pacific island's autonomy. According to Taiwan News, a People Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 815 spy ship, the Beijixing (AGI-851), was detected heading southbound off the coast of Hualien County. However, in what is deemed to be a countermeasure, a USS Pinckney (DDG-91) was sighted off the coast of Taitung County’s Lanyu Township on the same day.

It is imperative to note that Hualien county is located in the eastern part of Taiwan while Taitung county is located in the southeast. According to Focus Taiwan, which reported citing a military source, the Chinese spy ship appeared late on Tuesday about 40 nautical miles to the east of Hualien county’s Jingpu Village moving from north to south. The next day, the ship was spotted just 43 nautical miles off the cape of Wushibi in Taitung county continuing its southerly course. Shortly after, the US destroyer was spotted entering the pacific ocean through the Bashi channel.

The People's Republic of China, which claims sovereignty over Taiwan under its ‘One China’ policy, has increased its military advances in the Taiwanese strait and the disputed South China Sea. The military presence is often matched by the US, which has shown blatant support for Taiwan and its democratically elected government. The ships of both the geopolitical rivals have often triggered speculations of a full-fledged confrontation in the Taiwanese Strait, a 180-kilometre wide marine passage that marks the boundary of Taiwan and mainland China.

Beijing's opposition

The presence of American ships in the strait has often been denounced by Beijing which has labeled it as a threat. Earlier this year, Beijing protested the latest passage by a US Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, calling it a provocation that undermined peace and stability in the region. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday in accordance with international law. The passage "demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Image: AP