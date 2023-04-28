Taiwan's Economy Enters Recession Due To Fall In Global Demand For Its Electronics: Report

Taiwan, which is known as one of the world’s largest exporters of hi-tech products, has fallen into recession due to a massive drop in global demand for electronic items. According to the South China Morning Post, the country’s tech sector is struggling owing to a decline in demand along with other issues in major world markets. As per the Chinese news outlet, the Island region’s Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics stated that the Taiwanese economy has shrunk by 3.02 per cent from January to March this year and by 6.37 per cent in the final quarter of 2022.

“Broad-based weakness in external demand for Taiwan’s exports of electronic products and information and communication technology equipment will persist at least in the coming quarter,” said George Xu, director of sovereigns for the Fitch Ratings credit agency. The decline in the economy can be due to the decrease in demand for smartphones and PCs along with other common electronics items all around the world. This decrease in demand has also throttled shipments of these devices along with their parts. The country has also witnessed a decrease in exports of semiconductor chips as well.

The pressure of inflation on the Western economy is also responsible for the decline

During the pandemic, there was a sharp rise in electronic devices as the world was transitioning to digital life. However, that demand dropped after the world got freed from the clutches of the lockdowns. The pandemic was then followed by staggering inflation in Western economies. The interest rate hikes and the rise in prices of several goods and services have impacted the purchasing power in these economies, leading to a decline in demand. This decline has impacted Taiwan massively since the island’s factories ship nearly two-thirds of the world’s computing chips.

According to SCMP, global smartphone shipments fell by 13 per cent to 269.8 million units in the first quarter of 2023. The global shipments of PCs on the other hand dropped by 28 per cent year on year to 56.7 million units. Robert Carnell, regional head of Asia-Pacific research with ING, told SCMP that the decline in figures is a matter of concern since Taipei is the only Asian region which is showcasing “recessionary data”. In comparison to this, the South Korean GDP grew 0.3% from January to March after contracting by 0.4% in the last quarter of 2022.