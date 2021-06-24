Taiwan's Foreign Minister Says 'we Have To Be Prepared' For Military Conflict With China

Taiwan has said that the self-ruled democratic island “needs to prepare” for a possible conflict with China, which claims it as its own ‘breakaway province’ and has threatened to use force when necessary. In an exclusive interview with CNN, Taiwan’s Foreign minister Joseph Wu talked about the escalation in activities by the Chinese military near the island. Wu’s warning came a week after the largest daily incursion by China was reported by the democratic island into Taiwan’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). At least 28 Chinese warplanes including fighter jets and bombers reportedly did not violate sovereign airspace or international law.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister told the media outlet, “As Taiwan decision-makers, we cannot take any chances, we have to be prepared.”

“When the Chinese government is saying they would not renounce the use of force, and they conduct military exercises around Taiwan, we would rather believe that it is real,” he added.

Wu has served as the island’s foreign minister since 2018 and was accused by the Chinese government in may of being “diehard separatist” following his remarks during a news conference that Taiwan would fight “to the very last day” if attacked by China. Beijing has previously declared that Taiwan’s ‘independence means war’ implying that it would use force if necessary to gain control of the island even though Chian has not ruled Taiwan for decades.

‘Stopping ‘Taiwan independence’ is necessary’: China

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office reportedly said, “Stopping 'Taiwan independence' is the necessary condition for maintaining peaceful cross-strait relations...Joseph Wu has repeatedly and arrogantly provoked 'Taiwan independence' ... we will take all necessary measures to severely punish such 'Taiwan independence' diehards for life in accordance with the law.”

In response to Zhu, Wu told the media outlet that he is “honoured” to be the target of China’s Communist Party. He said, “Authoritarianism cannot tolerate truth. If they continue to say that they want to pursue me for the rest of my life, I'm not really concerned about that.”

At least 28 Chinese military planes had entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on June 15 which also marked Beijing’s largest incursion since the self-ruled democratic island began regularly reporting such actions in recent months. The warplanes sent by China included fighter jets, bombers, and anti-submarine along with an early warning aircraft. The latest incursion surpassed the previous peak of at least 25 planes sent by China on April 12 this year.

IMAGE: AP



