Taiwan's Lawmakers Propose Bill Protecting Island's 'core' Technologies From China

In a bid to protect information about the ‘core’ technologies of Taiwan from Chinese espionage, Taiwanese lawmakers are seeking to approve bills that call for stricter punishments against such acts. According to Taipei Times, the amendments would increase the prison time and fines for the people who work with foreign entities and pose a risk of stealing information about ‘core’ technologies.

Citing sources, the report states that the Taiwanese legislators are seeking to pass at least three readings of draft amendments to the National Security Act and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area this month. It is to note here that the proposed bill to amend the National Security Act passed the preliminary review on April 7. The Amendment would prohibit people from helping China, Hong Kong, Macau, foreign countries or overseas hostile forces, or companies, organisations or people controlled by them, to infringe on the business secrets of the nation's "core" technologies.

Moreover, the violators of the law could face five to 12 years in prison or a fine from New Taiwan dollar (NTD) 5 million to NTD 100 million (USD 168,577 to USD 3.37 million). The amendment reportedly would also prohibit the people from using and infringing on business secrets of the nation’s core technologies in China, Hong Kong, Macau and foreign countries adding that the offenders could face three to 10 years in prison or a fine between NTD 5 million to NTD 50 million.

But, in order to expedite prosecution, the amendment calls on the High Court to hear the first instance of cases concerning national security, and the Intellectual Property and Commercial Court to hear the first instance of economic espionage cases.

Draft amendment to prohibit Chinese businesses from engaging in Taiwan

Another draft amendment to the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area would prohibit the Chinese businesses or Chinese-funded entities based outside China from engaging in business activities in Taiwan without the government’s approval. This amendment also passed the parliamentary review on March 25. The offenders of the law would face up to three years of imprisonment and fines of up to NTD 15 million. Anyone who allows Chinese-funded businesses to use their name to operate in Taiwan would face fines from NTD 120,000 to NTD 2.5 million, the draft amendment said.

Under the bill, the report stated that the legal persons, groups and members of entities commissioned, subsidised or invested to a certain extent by the Taiwanese government agencies to engage in businesses involving the nation’s core technologies would need government approval to travel to China. The requirement would remain for three years after the commission, subsidy or investment ends, or three years after the person left the position. Offenders of the law could face fines of NTD 2 million to NTD 10 million.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)