Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Asks China To Stop 'belligerent' Military Actions

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Aug 6 slammed belligerent China for firing multiple missiles around the self-ruled island in unprecedented long-range live-fire military drills, asserting that PLA must immediately quit all illegitimate political manoeuvres against Taiwan.

In a statement released on Saturday, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) questioned China's high-intensity military exercises around Taiwan that are part of a simulation for an attack on the island nation. MAC stressed that China has encircled Taiwan and created a blockade to intimidate the island, its allies, and neighbouring countries. CCP has fired multiple ballistic missiles and conducted large-scale incursions with its PLA Air Force fighter jets and warships around Taiwan.

Taiwan accused the CCP of justifying its economic coercion and retaliation with preposterous excuses against related Taiwanese organizations, enterprises, agricultural industries, and fishery businesses.

Taiwan's MAC lambasted CCP's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who it stated has been "persistently and openly" distorting truths about the island on the international stage and has been blaming others for the CCP’s actions jeopardising peace across the Taiwan Strait. Island accused Beijing's officials of launching a smear campaign against the Taiwanese national leader and use of vulgar language amid heightened tensions.

"MAC once again expresses condemnation of mainland China’s military intimidation, serious encroachment of our national sovereignty, and violent and aggressive strikes that affect regional security. We solemnly warn that the Beijing authorities must be rational, exercise restraint, and immediately stop all of its belligerent behaviours," Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council declared in a statement published on Aug 6.

Taiwan 'will never be' subordinate to PRC: MAC

Taiwan's council stressed that it has "never been, and will never be" subordinate to the People’s Republic of China as the Republic of China is a sovereign state and is in no way subordinate to the People’s Republic of China. "The future of the Republic of China (Taiwan) can only be determined by its 23 million people," MAC reminded. The latter clarified that China has been resorting to fallacious sovereignty claims with misleading “one China” principle and in the process is misinterpreting the United Nations resolution.

Taiwan iterated that China, through its irrational military moves, has not only disrupted the cross-Strait and regional status quo but also challenges the rules-based international order that has triggered harsh criticism and fierce opposition from the international community, including the G7.