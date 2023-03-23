Taiwan's Ministry Of National Defense Locate Ten Chinese Planes And Two Naval Ships

Ten Chinese military aircraft and two China's naval ships have been tracked by the Taiwan authorities around the country, as per the Ministry of National Defense (MND) statement, reported Taiwan News. These military aircraft and naval vessels of China have been tracked in Taiwan between am on Monday (March 20) and 6 am on Tuesday ( March 21). According to the Taiwan news report, the Taiwanese authorities sent naval ships, and aircraft and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels.

Chinese aircraft and naval vessels located in Taiwan

After the monitoring of these Chinese planes and naval ships, the report has revealed that out of the ten People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three were tracked in Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter has been located n the southeast sector of the identification zone whereas One Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone had approached the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, as per local news report. However, this time None of the Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

This is not the first time that the Republic of China, Taiwan has witnessed Chinese military aircraft and fleet. Last Wednesday (March 15), 28 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels were found around Taiwan by the MND. So far in the month of March, Beijing has sent 292 military aircraft and 76 naval vessels to Taiwan. Notably, China beefed up their military in early August 2022 and held its live-fire drills in six locations around the country. This was after US White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on August 2, 2022. Since September 2020, China has started using grey zone tactics in which China sent aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ on a regular basis. Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," reported Taiwan News.

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) jibed the Chinese President, Xi Jinping during his visit to Russia, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. On the social media platform, they tweeted, "The #PRC threatens war against #Taiwan & others, but wants to propose a peace plan to #Russia, who initiated the war against #Ukraine. We ain’t no idiots. Want peace? Both autocrats should immediately stop their threats, aggression & expansionism."