Taiwan's MoD Refuses To Disclose Chinese Missile Flight Path Due To Intelligence Concerns

Soon after China confirmed it conducted “precision missile strikes” in waters off Taiwan’s coasts as part of military exercises, the Taiwan defence ministry confirmed the Beijing's move and said it would not disclose the Chinese missile flight path due to intelligence concerns. In a statement released by the Ministry on Thursday, it said missiles fired by the Chinese military flew high into the atmosphere and added it constituted "no threat" to the people of the island nation. Following a recent visit of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi, China announced military exercises by its navy, air force and other departments were underway in six zones surrounding Taiwan. In a Twitter post, the Taiwanese MoD said, "We seek no escalation but devote ourselves to liberty, democracy and the stability and security of our surrounding region."

22 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, SU-30*12 and J-16*2) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 4, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/vfsmEFpU5b pic.twitter.com/DA6aN8kaps — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 4, 2022

#ROCArmedForces are resolved to uphold our sovereignty and guard our territory. We stand with vigilance tirelessly to #protectourcountry. We seek no escalation but devote ourselves to liberty, democracy and the stability and security of our surrounding region. pic.twitter.com/XYnhlT969P — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the Japanese Defence Ministry said five of the missiles fired by China landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone off Hateruma. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said Tokyo opposed the missile strike by China and added it posed "serious threats" to the country's national security and the safety of the people. The same has been echoed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after having breakfast with Pelosi on Friday. He said China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan represent a grave concern for Tokyo and added it threatens regional peace and security. Kishida said the missile launches need to be “stopped immediately.”

Pelosi says China 'cannot stop' US officials from visiting Taiwan

It is crucial to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance - on which Taiwan is a global leader.



During the final leg of her tour, Pelosi said Beijing will not isolate Taiwan by preventing US officials from travelling there and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late on Thursday.

Image: AP