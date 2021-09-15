Taiwan's President Inspects Air Force Unit Amid Continued Violation Of Airspace By China

Taiwanese President Tsai Wang Ing on Wednesday visited the Air Force Unit of the country to inspect Taiwan's air force arsenal amid China’s continued intrusion in the country's airspace. The Taiwanese President has been making several stringent measures to be prepared for any unforeseen situation on the Chinese front.

Sharing the pictures from her visit, Tsai Wang Ing wrote on Twitter, “This morning, I visited Taiwan Air Force units in my home county of Pingtung as they began day 3 of #Taiwan’s Han Kuang military exercises. It was an honour to witness their rigorous training & dedication to protecting our nation’s airspace.”

This morning, I visited Air Force units in my home county of Pingtung as they began day 3 of #Taiwan’s Han Kuang military exercises. It was an honour to witness their rigorous training & dedication to protecting our nation’s airspace. pic.twitter.com/QkHk7KF1Yg — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) September 15, 2021

Netizens have extended their support to the Taiwanese President and her continued efforts to stand up against China and its intimidating tactics. Replying to President Tsai's tweet, a user wrote, "Taiwan is Taiwan. We are Taiwanese. We love you Madam President!"; while another user called her, "Iron Lady of Taiwan."

Iron Lady of Taiwan 🇹🇼 ✌️✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/6B2EIgCl82 — 🅿️R🅰️🅱️IR/ প্রবীর 3000101583 ⚔️ (@prabirchak) September 15, 2021

China continues intrusion in Taiwan’s Air Space

This comes days after the Chinese military aircraft, in yet another intrusion, crossed Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In an attempt to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific region, the Chinese air force has flown a military aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace on Saturday, violating Taiwan’s border.

It (Saturday, Sept 11) was the ninth day in a row when China had flown over Taiwan’s air defence zone, to intimidate the small nation. Earlier, the Taiwanese defence ministry had informed that 19 Chinese jets entered the Taiwan air defence zone on 5 September including one Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, four H-6, 10 J-16 and four Su Kai-30 aircraft.



One PLA Y-8 ASW entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ in the afternoon of September 12, 2021. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/UahyYOWNqJ pic.twitter.com/dn3dtHBQqT — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 12, 2021

President Tsai assures to combat any intrusion

As the tension continues, the Taiwanese President has been preparing the armed forces in the nation to combat any intrusion made by the Chinese PLA. In a statement on Sept 10, President Tsai said that the government is leaving no stone unturned in bolstering Taiwan's self-defence and it's evidenced by last month's establishment of a mobility squadron aimed at strengthening the country's asymmetrical warfare capabilities as well as the Han Kuang military exercise, scheduled for coming weeks.

Earlier, she had also inspected a production center of the country's Armaments Bureau, Air Force, Air Defence and Missile Command and Navy Fleet Command in central Taiwan's Taichung City on Sept 10. President Tsai has also assured her government’s commitment to providing members of the military with the latest equipment and dignified accommodation befitting their crucial duties.

The Chinese PLA has been bullying Taiwan ever since, as it claims full sovereignty over the island nation. China has been consistently practising bullying tactics in the South-China sea, in an attempt to dominate & oppress others.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI/ Twitter/ @iingwen)