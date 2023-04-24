Taiwan's ROC Forces Spot PLAN Aircraft Carrier Shandong In Contentious Western Pacific

Taiwan's Armed Forces on Sunday announced that they have detected People's Liberation Army Navy [PLAN] aircraft carrier Shandong in the western Pacific, sailing approximately 120 nautical miles SE of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan. "It’s expected that the carrier will sail through our SE waters. We have closely monitored their movements and will respond accordingly," the Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan said in a tweet. China's aircraft carrier Shandong started the military drill in the West Pacific on Wednesday this week. It sailed past the self-administered island of Taiwan.

Demonstrating 'full readiness' for sea combat operations

Shandong is PLA Navy's second aircraft carrier to demonstrate full readiness for sea operations to safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times. The aircraft carrier was spotted as it sailed through the Bashi Channel, southeast of the island of Taiwan. The war vessel was commissioned into the PLA Navy on December 17, 2019, in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, which held its first-ever maritime exercise in the West Pacific. According to the Chinese paper, it took turns with PLA Navy's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, known to have carried out scores of drills with fighter jet drills in the West Pacific, a region close to the east of Taiwanese island and south of Japan.

"It is a normal development that Chinese aircraft carrier groups including the Shandong conduct exercises beyond the first island chain, because only in the far sea can carrier group's advantages be fully brought into play," Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese mainland military expert, was reported as saying by the Global Times paper.

Zhang noted that the war vessels conducted the drills to prepare for the maritime battlefield environment as tensions escalated over the question of Taiwan, as well as to bolster the combat capabilities, and psychological warfare spirit. The contentious West Pacific waters is a strategic maritime region that hosts the islands of Taiwan, the Sea of Japan, the disputed South China Sea, the East China Sea, the Philippines Sea, Bering Sea. Shandong's drill comes at a crucial time as the Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen met with the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.