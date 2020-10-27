Taiwan's Same-sex Couples To Join Mass Wedding Ceremony Hosted By Military For First Time

Two Taiwanese soldiers will tie the knot with their respective civilian same-sex partners at a mass wedding hosted by the military on October 30, marking another milestone in gay rights in Asia. Last year, Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage after an intense political fight among liberal and conservatives.

"Our country ... has become the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage and the ministry gives its blessings to same-sex servicemen who are getting married," said the military in a statement.

Taiwan has led the gay rights movement in Asia with Taipei hosting by far Asia's largest annual pride parade in recent years. According to media reports, around 4,000 gay couples have registered their marriages after parliament passed a same-sex marriage law in 2019. Though the self-governed island has become increasingly progressive over the past decade, reports suggest deep divide among liberals and conservatives over the issue.

It is believed that the army’s invitation to same-sex couples could significantly impact the conservative mindset of older generations. The armed forces regularly host mass weddings but the inclusion of two same-sex couples will be a first for the military. The Facebook page of army headquarters shared the pictures of two couples in which both soldiers could be seen in their uniforms and partners wearing traditional Qipao dresses meant for weddings.

'Congratulations'

The Facebook post has received over 12,000 likes and has been shared more than 1,300 times as users keep pouring congratulatory messages. "It's great the Army can post this photo," read one message. "Congratulations, so happy to see Taiwan's progress!" commented another user.

Last year, three same-sex couples were reportedly planning to join a mass wedding ceremony hosted by Taiwan’s Navy and Air Force but pulled out after huge media traction. While same-sex couples are now allowed for civil union, they still face difficulty due to restrictions under the law.

