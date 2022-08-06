Taiwan's Senior Missile Development Officer Found Dead Amid Tensions With China: Report

Taiwan’s deputy head of the defence ministry’s research and development unit has been found dead in a hotel in Pingtung, in the island's southern region amid heightened tensions in the region. Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported on Saturday that 57-year-old Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of the military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, was found dead in a hotel. However, the cause of his death still remains unknown and an investigation is underway.

#BREAKING | Ou Yang Li-hsing, deputy head of Taiwan defence ministry's research and development unit was found dead in a hotel room, according to the official Central News Agency



Li-hsing monitored several missile production projects

While more details on Li-hsing's death are awaited, it should be noted that the incident comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region ever since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei and Beijing launched retaliatory large-scale military drills. Reportedly, he monitored several missile production projects and was in Pingtung for a business trip.

Taiwan's military-owned body, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, is known to be working to magnify the island's yearly missile production capacity to close to 500 this year amid threats from China. Especially in recent months, Beijing has increased its emphasis on its so-called 'One China' policy and has increased its assertiveness toward Taiwan. Presently China is conducting large-scale military drills encircling Taiwan in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Taiwan accused China’s military of ‘simulating’ an attack on its main island

Meanwhile, Taiwan accused China’s military of ‘simulating’ an attack on its main island on Saturday as Beijing continued its retaliatory military drills over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. The US and China stood in direct confrontation amid deteriorated ties after Pelosi became the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years and upheld the island’s sovereignty and security. In response, Beijing slammed the US for undermining the ‘One China’ policy and announced large-scale military drills encircling Taiwan as part of its “unprecedented” response.

These drills, including all branches of China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA), on Friday, crossed the island for the first time and were started on Thursday after Pelosi left the island in 18 hours. China not only imposed trade restrictions on Taiwan but also said that it would withdraw from a range of talks and cooperation agreements with the United States over Pelosi's visit. Beijing continued its massive military drills for the third day on Saturday.