Take A Look At Some Of Interesting Yet Unusual Christmas Traditions From Across The Globe

Christmas is the most joyous time of the year and people from across the world have their own traditional yet interesting way of celebrating this time of the year. During the holiday season, some watch Christmas movie marathons while piping hot chocolate milk with delicious delicacies, and others just travel and explore new places.

Christmas traditions and customs with joy and togetherness are celebrated in different ways. However, it may vary from country to country. Here are some of the weirdest and most strange ways Christmas traditions have been practiced by people around the world.

Christmas traditions around the world

To start with Portugal, where the Christmas tradition called consoda is the annual feast where everyone dines with the dead. All the family members including those who have passed are served traditional Christmas food. Portuguese believe that this would bring them good fortune in their home.

In Norway, as a Christmas tradition, the Norwegians would hide their brooms in the home to keep the evil witches away who are believed to ride on brooms from their homes. Whereas in Ukraine, the Christmas trees are decorated with Spider webs instead of lights, colorful items, and Santa because the Ukrainians believe that it would bring them good luck in their life and home.

In Catalonia's Spanish region, people celebrate Christmas with caga tió which means defecating or pooping. This custom is celebrated a week before Christmas when locals bring a log into their homes. The Catalonians then draw a face on the log, feed it fruits and sweets, and take care of the log just like a living being. On Christmas Eve, all the family members would beat the log with sticks in order to get the treats from it. While beating the log with the stick, all would sing, "If you don't poop anything, I will hit you with my stick."

In Venezuela, if you are in Caracas during the Christmas holiday season from December 16 to 24, you would witness Venezuelans attending their early morning church services and would go to the church on a roller skate. Whereas in Ireland, which is famous for its Irish beer, children leave a beer and a mince pie for Santa as they believe that it would make him happy.