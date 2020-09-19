Takeda led COVID-19 Plasma therapy to begin its last phase trial this month

An experimental COVID-19 therapy developed using blood plasma is scheduled to begin a late-stage clinical trial later this month. The therapy is being developed by the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance which is led by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. The trials were originally scheduled to begin in July but were delayed.

Sponsored by US’ National Institute of Allergy and infectious disease (NIAID), the study involves comparing outcomes from a plasma product to those of from the drug Remdesivir and a placebo. As per an online statement by the U.S. government’s National Institutes of Health (NIH), the NIAID is aiming to recruit as many as 500 American participants for the US, the UK, Argentina, and Denmark.

The CoVIg-19 alliance, which includes Biotest AG, CSL Behring, and Octapharma Plasma, is working on a hyperimmune globulin therapy derived from convalescent plasma. It offers a standardized dose of antibodies and does not need to be limited to patients with matching blood types. The trials are now set to begin this month, channel news Asia reported.

'Want to focus on plasma therapies'

Separately, Takeda, last month announced that it was selling its subsidiary in Japan focused on consumer healthcare to U.S. investment fund Blackstone Group. The deal, announced by the Japanese drug manufacturer, is valued at 242 billion yen ($2.3 billion), although the exact sales price will be determined later, after adjustments for debt and capital of the subsidiary, Takeda Consumer Healthcare Co. The deal will likely be completed by March 2021, according to Tokyo-based Takeda.

Takeda said it wants to focus on specialized areas, such as disorders of the digestive system, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies and the prevention and treatment of cancer, rather than the increasingly competitive consumer sector. The subsidiary spun off in 2017, sells drugs popular in Japan called Alinamin, a type of vitamin supplement, and Bendex, a cold remedy.

Image: AP