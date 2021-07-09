Taliban, Afghan Politicians Agree War Not A Solution As US Withdraws Troops

The Taliban and Afghan officials have agreed that violence is not the answer to the Afghan crisis and that a system for transitioning from conflict to enduring peace is needed. Both sides signed a joint declaration with six articles on Wednesday at a meeting in Iran between Taliban and Afghan politicians.

The parties also agreed to meet in a "cordial atmosphere" to discuss "issues that require further consultation and clarity, such as establishing a mechanism for the transition from war to lasting peace, and the agreed Islamic system and how to achieve it," according to the declaration.

The two sides condemned attacks on "people's homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals, resulting in civilian casualties," as well as the destruction of public facilities and called for the perpetrators to be punished.

Iran's foreign minister, Javad Zarif started the two-day meeting with an opening speech. Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, the Taliban's negotiator, led the delegation. While former Vice President Younus Qanooni led a delegation of Afghan politicians from Kabul to Tehran. Karim Khurram, former chief of staff to former President Hamid Karzai, Ershad Ahmadi, a close aide to former President Karzai, President Ashraf Ghani's adviser Salaam Rahimi, Zahir Wahdat of the Hezb-e-Wahdat party, and Mohammadullah Batash of the Junbish party were among the Kabul officials.

Honored to be host of cordial & substantive dialog between senior Afghan reps.



As foreign forces leave Afghanistan, no impediment remains for Afghans of all political stripes to chart a peaceful & prosperous future for the next generation.



Iran stands with our Afghan brethren. pic.twitter.com/nABlJfdXaP — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 7, 2021

There is widespread concern that the Taliban will launch a full-fledged civil war after seizing control of several districts in the country's north, while Afghan forces are retaliating and launching a counter-offensive against the Taliban.

In response to Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, hundreds of Afghan security personnel recently retreated across the Tajik-Afghan border. Meanwhile, Qatar's Special Envoy to Afghanistan, who arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, met with a number of key Afghan political figures, including former President Hamid Karzai, to discuss ways to speed up the Doha peace talks, which have been deadlocked.

Ever since US President Joe Biden announced in April that they will leave Afganistan by September 11. Taliban increased their attack on various areas and many districts fell to the group.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "what Iran is trying to do with this meeting may well be constructive. I think the jury is still out. This is something which we have not discussed with Iranians, other than by making the point very publicly that Afganistan's neighbour need to be responsible stakeholders".

