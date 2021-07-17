Taliban, Afghanistan Govt Hold Talks In Doha As Violence Continues To Escalate On Ground

As talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban are undergoing in Qatar’s Doha, the Taliban deputy leader has said that they’ll make efforts for the talk to be successful. The historic peace talks which opened in the Qatari capital, on September 12 in 2019, saw Afghanistan along with major western powers including the US call for a ceasefire. On July 17, Thursday, a senior delegation of the Afghan government and the Taliban representatives met again for high-stakes negotiations as violence continues to escalate on the ground in Afghanistan.

The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in Doha; however, the talks have lost the momentum as a string of battlefield gains by the armed group has coincided with foreign forces finalising their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The government delegation is comprised of several high-ranking officials, including Former Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah. Thursday meet is aimed to support the government’s negotiating team in terms of speeding up the stalled talks.

Taliban agrees to ceasefire for 3 months

Republic Media Network reported that the Taliban’s deputy leader said that there has been “no progress whatsoever” in inter-Afghan talks. However, he also added that insurgent groups will make an effort for the talks to be successful. The Taliban has agreed to a ceasefire for three months, but only in return for the release of 7,000 militants that have been imprisoned in Afghanistan.

As the Taliban continues to make major advances in Afghanistan, it is estimated that the insurgent group has expanded its geography and occupied nearly 150-180 districts in the county. With Afghan peace talks and subsequent pullout of US and NATO troops, an ever emboldened Taliban has exacerbated its attacks. It is worth noting that this is Kabul's second attempt to ink a pact with the Islamist fundamentalist group and it is also the last attempt by the international community to bring both parties to the talk-table.

According to a report by BBC, the militants have successfully captured over two-thirds of the country including an arc of a territory from the Iranian border in the west to the frontier with China on the other side of the country. They have also captured five districts in Herat. Meanwhile, a top Russian official disclosed that militants have captured 2/3rd of the territory on the Afghan-Tajik border. With US and NATO troops almost out of the Central Asian country, the Taliban is inching closer to re-establish the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan.

