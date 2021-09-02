Taliban All Set To Announce New Govt In Afghanistan In 2 Days, Preparation Underway; Watch

After taking over Kabul in August, the Taliban's next move appears to be to announce the formation of a government in Afghanistan. They are also said to hold talks with former Afghan leaders including former President Hamid Karzai regarding the formation of a new government and will very soon make the announcement.

Taliban to announce a government in Afghanistan

Recent visuals from Afghanistan suggest the preparation of the terrorist group towards forming a government in Afghanistan. In an exclusive report from Republic TV, the group has been making extensive preparations. Pictures from Kabul excluding accessed by Republic TV suggest the same. The images show the flags of the Islamic State and several banners and posters which indicates their way of making an announcement.

Also, it has been said that the Taliban is in constant touch with the people in Doha, Qatar, the political office of the Taliban.

Earlier in an interview given to BBC, the Taliban deputy head in Qatar stated that the announcement is likely to be made within 2 days. He further added that those people associated with the government in the past two decades will not be included in the formation followed by lower positions for women.

According to news reports, that government will be led by Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada and a prime minister or president will be appointed under the leader. Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission on Wednesday informed that 'he will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this'.

The Taliban has also stated that operations at Kabul airport will resume after the repair works are done since the US attacks.

Tensed situation in Afghanistan

After several countries concluded their evacuation operations in Kabul, the Taliban in a press conference at the Kabul airport signalled towards the international communities to recognise them. Countries have been closely monitoring the situation with the recent developments followed by India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting on the situation in Afghanistan as the ground report suggests a tense economic environment.

Thereafter, the Taliban government will have to face several challenges to restore normalcy in the country as well as stabilize the economic condition.

(Image Credits: AP)