In a televised address aimed at allaying fears that the Taliban would impose harsh limitations on freedom, a top Taliban official said on Friday, August 27, that Afghans with valid credentials will be able to travel at any time in the future.

Afghans will be able to travel freely in future: Taliban

Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the movement's political commission said, "The Afghan borders will be open and people will be able to travel at any time into and out of Afghanistan."

Thousands of people have been battling to board the last planes out of Kabul airport before a deadline for the Western evacuation mission ends next week. Stanikzai urged Afghans to band together to rebuild their country, saying that trained and educated people should return to work.

"The ground is ready for the doctors, engineers, and teachers Afghanistan requires, as well as individuals from all walks of life, civilian and military. Everyone is encouraged to get started on their work," he stated.

The message, which came after a separate statement encouraging female health workers to return to work, underscored the Taliban's efforts to persuade Afghans and the international world that they do not intend to return to their past harsh rule. The tragic sights outside Kabul airport on Thursday, where a suicide bomber killed at least 96 people, have painted a vivid picture of the worries that many well-educated Afghans have about life under Taliban rule.

Taliban takeover

Since the dramatic collapse of the Western-backed government this month, daily life has become considerably more difficult for ordinary Afghans, with the afghani currency plummeting significantly, many banks still closed, and food prices rising quickly. The Taliban welcome assistance from countries that want to play a beneficial role in Afghanistan, but they will not allow involvement in the country's internal affairs, Stanikzai reiterated.

After 20 years, the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan, with US President Joe Biden announcing the end of the US military mission at the end of August.

Picture Credit: AP