Taliban Allegedly Tortures Teenage Boy For Being A Former Member Of Security Forces

In a gut-wrenching incident, a teenager was seen being physically tortured allegedly by the Taliban in a village of Puli Khumri in Afghanistan. The young boy's hands and legs were held from all the sides while one was inhumanly seen beating him with a stick. The cruelty did not end there as a video of the same was also shot and those present at the site seemed to be enjoying the brutality. The incident is said to be from four days ago.

According to the boy's father, his son was tortured because he is a former member of the security forces. He has also seen sentenced to death earlier.

UNSC expresses deep concern over Taliban's backtracking on Girls' Education

The incident of torture comes amid UN Security Council's deep concerns over the Taliban’s decision to deny girls above the 6th-grade access to education in Afghanistan, calling on de facto authorities to adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay.

In a Press Statement issued late Sunday, members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern regarding the Taliban's decision to deny girls above the 6th-grade access to education in Afghanistan. “They reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls, and called on the Taliban to respect the right to education and adhere to their commitments to reopen schools for all female students without further delay,” it said.

Taliban specifies open days in amusement parks for each gender

In yet another move to promote gender segregation in Afghanistan, the Taliban has reportedly barred men and women from visiting amusement parks on the same day. According to reports, men in Afghanistan will now be allowed to visit amusement parks from Wednesday to Saturday, while women can only visit during the rest of the week. News agency Sputnik reported the same adding that the Taliban regime was enforcing more gender segregation rules in the country.

According to reports, the Taliban members have also been banned from carrying weapons to amusement parks. "Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate is not allowed to enter amusement parks with weapons, military uniforms and vehicles. They are obliged to abide by all the rules and regulations of amusement parks," Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, had said on Twitter.