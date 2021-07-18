Taliban And Pakistani Fighters Ordered To Target India-built Assets In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has directed its fighters who joined with the Taliban in Afghanistan, to target the infrastructure built by India in the war-torn country, ANI reported. The forces are now ordered to target the assets, built by India over the last many years, in the Taliban controlled areas. According to estimates, more than 10,000 Pakistanis have entered the war zone in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani fighters entered the Afghan war zone in support of the Taliban. The forces have openly announced their agreement with the Taliban's offensive against the Ashraf Ghani-led Afghanistan government. Now, the forces will target and destroy Indian assets spread across the war zone, government sources monitoring Afghanistan told ANI.

The direction has been given in order to remove any signs of Indian goodwill work in the country. Apart from the newly arrived forces, the various Pakistan-backed Islamic terrorist groups including the Haqqani network have been highly active for years against India in the region. India’s contribution in the region has been spread from its infrastructure development to the betterment of the Afghan education system.

The Indian government has invested over USD 3 billion in the Afghanistan reconstruction effort in the last two decades. Infrastructure built with India’s in the region includes the 218-km road between Delaram and Zaranj Salma dam and the Afghan Parliament building which was inaugurated in 2015. The assets that stand as the country’s biggest symbols of contribution to the Afghan people has now been ordered to destroy by the Pakistan intelligence agency. The orders come after the US military forces announced their withdrawal from the region following an increased Taliban presence in the region.

Afghan envoy's daughter abducted in Islamabad

Afghanistan on Saturday had demanded full security for its diplomats in Pakistan after the daughter of Afghan ambassador Najibullah Alikhel was abducted and tortured in Islamabad. The abduction was done by unidentified persons in the context of the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan. The development rose to significance as followed Afghanistan’s harsh accusation of the Pakistan government’s stand position with the Taliban. The Afghan officials claimed that the Pakistani government was not doing enough to nudge the Taliban to join peace talks with the government.

Indian agencies now monitoring Kabul

Indian agencies are currently monitoring the situation closely. The agencies are now watching movement at the Kabul airport which is not going to be under American guard for very long now. Currently, the Indian side is also in a fix regarding the Taliban’s presence in Kabul. Earlier on Friday, celebrated Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan.

India is now considering whether to allow forces to retain its presence in Kabul as so far no assurance or indication has been given by the ultra-radical Islamist group which has been seen as opposed to India. Meanwhile, the Indian workers involved in civil works in the region have also been asked to move out. India had recently announced projects worth around USD 350 million including the Shahtoot dam for providing drinking water to the city of Kabul.

