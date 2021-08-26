In a huge development, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan and the Taliban held talks for the first time on Wednesday according to a media report. Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a former member of the Wolesi Jirga- the Lower House of Afghanistan, claimed that the Taliban delegation had 7 members while the resistance forces were represented by 12 individuals. Hailing from Panjshir, Mansoor asserted that the meeting took place in Charikar, the capital city of the Parwan province in which both sides agreed to continue the dialogue and avoid attacks on each other's positions.

At present, Afghanistan 'caretaker' president Amrullah Saleh, Ahmad Massoud and other fighters of the National Resistance Front are resisting the Taliban from the Panjshir province. As per reports, more than 6000 fighters made up of local militia groups as well as the Army have arrived in the Panjshir valley. On August 18, Massoud wrote an Op-Ed in The Washington Post requesting the Western nations to supply arms and ammunition to strengthen the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan's fight against the terror outfit.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed to have recaptured the Deh Saleh, Bano and Pul-Hesar districts of the Baghlan province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan. Mentioning that the Salang highway has now been opened, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid added that the terror group is encircling Panjshir from Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab. While Massoud has expressed willingness for negotiations, he maintained that the forces were ready for a battle.

Taliban asserts control

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul on August 15, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. The impasse over the formation of a government continues despite hectic parlays between the terror group and political leaders. The Taliban has refused to extend the August 31 for the US and NATO forces to withdraw their troops from Afghanistan.

As per reports, the Taliban is likely to constitute a 12-member council to run Afghanistan. It may comprise Taliban deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Mullah Omar's son Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, former president Hamid Karzai, ex-PM Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and High Council for National Reconciliation chairman Abdullah Abdullah among others. Moreover, speculation is rife that some of the Ministers in the erstwhile government might be accommodated in the new set-up.