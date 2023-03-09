Taliban-appointed Governor Of Balkh Province Among 3 Killed In Afghanistan Blast

Taliban's governor of Afghanistan’s Balkh province, Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, was killed in a bomb blast that rocked the city, although the cause of the explosion is still unknown. “Three people, including Mohammad Dawood Muzammil, the governor of Balkh, have been killed in an explosion this morning,” the province’s police spokesman Asif Waziri was quoted as saying by the agencies. The blast rocked Afghanistan on Thursday at around 9:30 am when the governor arrived at his office. Mohammad Dawood Muzammil was one of the highest-ranking officials since Kabul fell to the Taliban after the US withdrawal. He was appointed as the governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar and led the combat against the Islamic State [IS] across Afghanistan's province.

“When the governor was coming to his office, the man blew himself up in the office. The governor and a local man were martyred. A mujahid along with another civilian was injured,” officials told Dawn newspaper.

Explosion near Foreign Ministry killed 5

Last month, an explosion near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital killed at least five people and wounded several others. In a statement, the Taliban police spokesman noted that it was the second deadly blast to have occurred in Kabul so far in 2023 since the Taliban's takeover. There was no immediate responsibility that was taken for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province [IS-K] was suspected of the blast. ISIS has intensified the attack on the Taliban members, including on the patrols and the country's Shiite minority as the two factions have been involved in the rivalry. Last week, two senior regional members of the Islamic State [IS] group were killed in Afghanistan in separate operations by the Taliban security forces, a Taliban spokesman said.