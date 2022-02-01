Taliban Appoints Afghan Woman As Hospital Chief Amid Daunting Healthcare Crisis

The Taliban has selected a woman as the head of an Afghan hospital for the very first time after taking control of the country in August 2021, quoting a source at the medical institution, Sputnik reported. The Health Ministry of the Taliban government has appointed Malalaya Faizi to lead the obstetrics and gynaecology facility in Kabul. This came after the global communities has raised worry over Afghan women's rights and urged the Taliban to respect their demands.

Referring to the condition of Afghan women in the war-torn nation, a team of United Nations human rights experts had raised alarm on January 17, by saying that large-scale and systematic gender-based discrimination, as well as violence against women and girls, has been continuing since the Taliban takeover. According to Tolo News, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has stated that the Taliban intend to gradually eliminate women and girls from public life.

'Steadily erase women and girls from public life in Afghanistan': UN experts on Taliban govt

According to the experts, “Today, we are witnessing the attempt to steadily erase women and girls from public life in Afghanistan including in institutions and mechanisms that had been previously set up to assist and protect those women and girls who are most at risk," Tolo News reported. By raising concerns, the experts went on to say that there have been ongoing and systematic attempts across the nation to exclude women from the social, financial, and political sectors.

However, on the other hand, the Taliban government has repeatedly denied imposing any limitations on women, claiming that women continue to work in government agencies. According to Tolo News, experts are also expressed concern about the potential of abuse of women and children, such as trafficking for the sake of the child and forced marriage, sexual abuse, and forced labour.

In addition to this, the European Parliament will host a series of activities to highlight and bring attention to the present situation in Afghanistan. The European Parliament will conduct the event on February 1st and 2nd, according to a statement from the European Union. The EU has even highlighted that women's conditions had drastically deteriorated. The Parliament announced in the statement on Sunday that the 'Afghan Women Days' will begin with a high-level gathering.

(Image: AP)