Taliban Appoints Haji Mohammad Idris As New 'acting Head' Of Afghanistan's Central Bank

In a significant development, the terror outfit of Afghanistan has now appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to control the surging economic turmoil in the country. This came after a week since Islamist militants breached Kabul and captured Afghanistan at gunpoint. Haji Mohammad Idris, former head of the Taliban economic commission, has been appointed as acting governor of Afghanistan's central bank to revive the economy of the war-torn country. Ever since the Taliban captured Afghanistan and the extraordinary fall of the US-backed Ashraf Ghani-led government, the country has been undergoing massively chaotic conditions. Since August 15, businesses, banks, and other places have been adrift since the majority of people working at these places have either left the country or are at the airport waiting for their turn to leave.

#تازه:

د دولتي اداراتو او بانکي مسائلو د تنظیم او د خلکو مشکلاتو ته د رسیدګۍ په هدف د اسلامي امارت مشرتابه لخوا محترم حاجي محمد ادریس د افغانستان بانک سرپرست لوی رئیس په توګه و ټاکل شو. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 23, 2021

According to a statement issued by the Taliban spokesperson, the newly appointed central bank governor will now look after the finances of the country and will also try to organize institutions and will sort out the economic issues of the terrorist-run country. The need to appoint an acting governor amid the turmoil arisen after Iran resumed fuel exports to Afghanistan. It must be noted that the Taliban is facing an acute economic crisis with government organizations shut for weeks, businesses closed, and zero trade-ins for the last 10 days. Financial pressure in Afghanistan is now steadily rising.

Afghanistan's financial situation after the Taliban took over

Ever since the Islamic militants captured the country, almost every country has frozen economic transactions with Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the United Nations has seized Afghanistan's assets-more than $9 billion-held by American banks. Furthermore, the IMF has also denied releasing around $370 million to Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, increasing the financial crisis for the Taliban. Meanwhile, the Taliban is trying to persuade senior officials and technical experts to return to work to revive the economy, but they haven't succeeded as some are not willing to work for the Taliban and some are in exile. However, the Taliban believe the appointment of Haji Idris as the financial head will bring the country out of the economic crisis.

IMAGE: AP