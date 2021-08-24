Taliban Appoints Officials To Key Posts, Announces New Finance Minister, Intel Chief

Amid ongoing talks on the formation of a government in Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced its first major appointments to key posts on Tuesday. As per Pajhwok Afghan News, the Taliban has announced names for the position of the Head of Education, Higher Education, Interior Minister, Finance Minister, Kabul Governor, Kabul Mayor, and Intelligence chief.

The Taliban has appointed Sakhaullah as acting Head of Education, Abdul Baqi as Acting Head of Higher Education, Sadr Ibrahim as Acting Interior minister, Gul Agha as Finance Minister, Mullah Shirin as Kabul governor, Hamdullah Nomani as Kabul mayor and Najibullah as Intelligence Chief, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

On Monday, the terror outfit had appointed an acting head of the Afghanistan central bank to control the surging economic turmoil in the country. Haji Mohammad Idris, former head of the Taliban economic commission, has been appointed as acting governor of Afghanistan's central bank.

Taliban to form Govt after US exit

The announcements follow Taliban's 'President face' Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar's visit to Kabul. Baradar, who had been part of the Doha talks, has reached Kabul from Kandahar and will hold talks with ex-Presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah for a 'peaceful transition' of power on Saturday. However, the Taliban has announced that no new government will be formed until the last US soldier leaves Afghanistan.

Given reports of President Joe Biden mulling an extension of the August 31 deadline, the Taliban had said that it will not accept an extension and has warned of 'consequences'. Speaking in an interview with Sky News in Doha, Taliban’s political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said: “If the US or the UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Or there would be consequences. It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction.”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Afghanistan's Independence Day on August 19, the Taliban officially declared the country as the 'Islamic Emirate'. On Independence Day, the convoy of the Taliban marched in the country with the 'Islamic Emirates' flag instead of the flag of Afghanistan, thus proving that it is on its way to forming its own order.