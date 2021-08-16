Taliban Arrests 80 Civilians From Kabul Airport; As Thousands Try To Flee Afghan Capital

As thousands of Afghans thronged the Kabul International Airport, in a desperate attempt to flee the war-ravaged country, at least 80 civilians have been arrested by the Taliban, the local media reported on Monday. In the latest video accessed by Republic, several people were lined up, sitting with their hands tied as the insurgents guarded the detained civilians.

On Monday morning, thousands of Kabul residents were seen gathered at Hamid Karzai International Aiport in an attempt to flee from Afghanistan after the Taliban's siege. The Taliban has taken over the entire country of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US troops.

Afghan airspace has been shut amid reports of firing, with all commercial flights being suspended. While the Taliban has taken over Kabul, 6000-strong US military is currently taken control of the airport's perimeter overseeing evacuation.

Earlier in the day, Republic accessed shocking visuals of two people falling to death from a plane in Kabul that was mid-air. Desperate Afghans were seen clinging to the undercarriage and landing gear of the C-17 Globemaster when they fell from mid-air due to the huge G-force and wind speed as the plane took off and rose quickly to the skies.

"Locals near Kabul airport claim that three young men who were holding themselves tightly onto the tires of a plane fell on top of people's houses. One of the locals confirming the news said their fall made a loud and terrifying noise," tweeted Asvaka News Agency.

Other disturbing visuals accessed by Republic showed people running after the US Air Force plane, while some latched on to the undercarriage of the military plane.

Chaos at Kabul airport as Taliban retakes Afghanistan

The triumphant Taliban has firmly taken hold of the capital, as thousands of noncombatants swarmed the city's airport in a desperate attempt to escape the extremists' hardline brand of rule. President Ashraf Ghani has also fled the country and has abandoned the top post.

At least three civilians were reportedly killed following gunfire at the passenger terminal at the capital's Hamid Karzai International airport. The Afghan airspace has been closed, with all commercial flights being discontinued, and most countries and carriers are currently avoiding the airspace.

Amid this, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) which is presided over by India has convened an emergency assemblage to discuss the worsening situation in the war-ravaged country.