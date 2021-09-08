Ever since the hardline Islamist group took control of Afghanistan, they have desperately been trying to shed the old brutal image of their previous rule. The new regime of the Taliban has promised liberation of women and media in the country, but the terrorist group seems to be falling from their promises. On Wednesday, as many as five journalists were arrested, for covering anti-Pakistan protests going on in Kabul. This came after the Taliban announced the names of their leaders who will be taking care of the country's affairs and holding high ranks in government.

The five journalists who were arrested on Wednesday, September 8, work for a daily newspaper named Etilaatroz, and the information about the arrest was confirmed by the Editor-in-Chief of Etilaatroz, Zaki Daryabi. It is pertinent to mention here that the Taliban has promised the international community that it will not snatch away the rights of journalists and that freedom of expression will be there in the country. However, this arrest makes it clear that the Taliban is breaking its promises. In a similar incident, one journalist was detained for around four hours on Tuesday, September 7, while covering the ongoing anti-Pakistan protests in Kabul.

Five journalists from Etilaatroz, a daily newspaper in Kabul, have been arrested by Taliban, Zaki Daryabi, the editor in chief of the newspaper, said today.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/TdyxCPyWhO — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 8, 2021

The detention of Afghan journalists has escalated concern among the people in Afghanistan. Earlier, a group of UN human rights officials had called on all countries to provide urgent protection to media workers and Afghan journalists, who are working on the ground level amid the Tablian militants. Currently, no international force seems to be able to stop or control the brutal actions of the Taliban and their barbaric rule is unfolding every single day. A couple of days ago, the Taliban killed a pregnant Afghan policewoman in front of her family in Ghor province.

At present, Afghan nationals in huge numbers are holding massive protests on the streets of Kabul and the protestors mainly include Afghan women in large numbers. The women are protesting before the Pakistani embassy chanting anti-Pakistan slogans against the country for supporting the Taliban in hijacking the country. On the other hand, the Panjshir province in Afghanistan is witnessing a constant struggle between the resistance forces and Taliban militants. Meanwhile, the Taliban has announced Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund as the Prime Minister of Afghanistan, along with two deputies, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Molavi Abdul Salam Hanafi. The old guards of the new regime are in support of upholding Sharia law in the country.



(With Inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: TOLONEWS/TWITTER