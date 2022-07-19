Taliban Asks Female Employees To Send Male Relatives In Their Place At Work: Report

Amid the ongoing political and financial downturn in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Monday issued a directive on female employees, ordering them to send male relatives in their place. According to The Guardian report, a year after female public-sector employees were prohibited from government employment and instructed to stay at home, the Taliban have requested women working in Afghanistan's finance ministry to send a male relative to do their duty in place of them.

Briefly, after the Taliban seized control in August 2021, women employed in government posts were sent home and given drastically reduced pay to do nothing.

Besides this, a number of women told the Guardian that they have obtained similar calls from Taliban officials asking them to suggest male relatives in their place since, "the workload in the office has increased and they need to hire a man instead of us (women)," as per one woman who did not want her identity to be made public.

Furthermore, a 37-year-old woman even got a call from the human resources division of the Afghan ministry of finance, where she had spent over 15 years working. She revealed, "I was asked to introduce a male family member to replace me at the ministry, so I could be dismissed from the job," The Guardian reported.

With displeasure, the woman questioned, "How can I easily introduce someone else to replace me?”, further adding, she said, "Would he be able to work as efficiently as I have for so many years?"

She even highlighted the fact that the Taliban have demoted her and cut her salary from 60,000 Afghanis to AFN12,000. “I cannot even afford my son’s school fees. When I questioned this, an official rudely told me to get out of his office and said that my demotion was not negotiable,” citing the woman, The Guardian reported.

Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women

The executive director of the United Nations Women, Sima Bahous, stated in May that the current limitations on women's work might cause an immediate economic loss of up to $1 billion, or up to 5% of Afghanistan's GDP.

Moreover, according to Sahar Fetrat, assistant researcher with the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), which has widely recorded the Taliban's atrocities against women since they took control of Afghanistan, "the Taliban have a history of eliminating women, so hearing this is not surprising or new."

This year, HRW published a study on the disappearance of women's livelihoods and employment in the Ghazni region since the Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021. According to an interviewee quoted in the study, "nearly all the women interviewed who had previously had paid employment had lost their jobs."

According to The Guardian report, only female instructors and healthcare professionals are permitted to work. Women in other professions are currently required to stay at home.

(Image: AP)