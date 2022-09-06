Taliban Assures Strict Probe Into Blast Near Russian Embassy In Kabul As Death Toll Rises

Hours after a major explosion rocked the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where the latter assured of conducting a fair investigation. According to a report by local media, Tolo News, the Talibani leader assured Lavrov of providing special attention to the incident that occurred on September 5. Also, he assured the Russian Foreign Minister of elevating the security of the Embassy, where an explosion killed 10 people including two diplomats. Lavrov considers this incident the work of international criminal organisations and insists on fighting against them, the Taliban’s spokesperson said.

A massive explosion was reported in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan's national capital, Kabul on Monday, September 5. Though the official confirmed the death of 10 people, local media reported the toll as between 11 and 15. The Taliban-led Afghanistan government condemned the attack near the Russian embassy. Speaking about the incident, Taliban spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that a comprehensive investigation had been launched into the matter and further measures will be taken to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents in future.

“Our security has launched a comprehensive investigation and will take further measures to safeguard the Embassy and prevent such probable incidents from hindering the Embassy’s activities,” Balkhi wrote on Twitter adding that the Islamic Emirate has close relations with the Russian Federation and will not allow the enemies to sabotage relations between both countries with such negative actions.

Back-to-back blasts in Afghanistan is a new normal

It is worth mentioning that the country has been witnessing back-to-back bomb blasts after the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year. As per media reports, the number of deaths in the country was higher during former President Ashraf Ghani's reign but the number of blasts was lesser under his regime. The report said that the bomb blast in the capital has become a new normal in the Taliban regime. On September 2, a prominent Afghan cleric was among the people killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in Herat province, officials said. The blast happened during the Friday prayers inside the mosque, TOLO News reported. Earlier last month, a major explosion happened in a mosque, resulting in the killing of two and the injury of more than 30.

Last year, a series of deadly bomb blasts took place in which more than 60 people lost their lives while praying at Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque. Earlier, a Shiite mosque was targeted by a massive explosion that severely injured over 83 people. ISIS-K, which has been contesting the Taliban for power in Afghanistan, later claimed responsibility for the attack. In the aftermath of the attack, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the incident and highlighted the need to bring the killers to justice.

