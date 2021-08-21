Taliban Assures To 'look Into' Violence Reports, Quips 'new Governance Model In Works'

According to a Taliban spokesman, the group will be held accountable for all its activities and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities committed by members. The official, who spoke to a news agency on the condition of anonymity, added that the organisation will be working on a new governance model for Afghanistan in the coming weeks. It's just been a week since the Taliban completed a lightning takeover of the country, ultimately getting control of the capital city of Kabul without firing a shot.

Afghan citizens and international assistance and advocacy organisations have reported brutal retaliation against protesters, as well as roundups of people who formerly held government posts, criticised the Taliban or worked with Americans. The official stated that they have heard of several examples of atrocities and crimes against civilians and that members who are causing these law and order issues will be examined.

Former officials narrate a terrifying story of hiding from the Taliban

The Taliban reigned with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001, until being toppled by US-led forces for sheltering al-Qaeda terrorists responsible for the September 11 attacks. Former officials revealed terrifying stories of hiding from the Taliban as gunmen conducted a door-to-door search in recent days. Fearing for their lives, a family of 16 recalled rushing to the bathroom with the lights turned off while they covered their children's mouths.

He also claimed that the Taliban were not to blame for the mayhem at Kabul airport, which was besieged by hundreds of Afghan refugees who were anxious to flee. According to him, the West could have devised a better evacuation strategy. Taliban terrorists with guns monitoring the airport area had ordered people who didn't have travel documents, to return home. According to NATO and Taliban officials, at least 12 individuals have been murdered in and near the airport since Sunday.

12,000 foreigners and Afghans evacuated from Kabul airport

Since Taliban insurgents entered the city, some 12,000 foreigners and Afghan nationals working for embassies and international aid organisations have been evacuated from Kabul airport, a NATO official told the news agency on Saturday. As Western countries sought to speed up evacuations amid the disarray and tales of Taliban bloodshed, US President Joe Biden faced criticism over the US army pullout strategy and the Islamist insurgents' quick capture.

Image- @VictimMen/Twitter