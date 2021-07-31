Taliban Attacks UN Compound In Afghanistan’s Herat; UN Chief 'strongly Condemns' The Act

Taliban has seized several key Afghani border areas and posts, launching a major offensive after the complete drawdown of the US-led coalition forces from the region since May. On July 30, the rebel militia launched an attack on the United Nations (UN) compound in Herat, killing an Afghan security guard and wounding several other officers as deadly armed conflict with rocket grenades, and gunfire continued to rage between the Afghan national forces and the Taliban on the outskirts of the city, in the West. As the UN compound became the Taliban’s next target, the Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan issued a strong response on Friday, calling the attack “deplorable.”

“The United Nations in Afghanistan condemns in the strongest terms the attack today on its main compound in Herat that resulted in the loss of life of an Afghan police guard and injuries to other officers. The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by Anti-Government Elements,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

Furthermore, the UN stated that it “urgently seeks” to establish a full picture of the attack and “for this purpose is in contact with the relevant parties.” It revealed that no UN personnel was hurt amid the fierce fight between the Taliban and the Afghan forces as entrances to the compound was attacked by grenades. “Our first thoughts are with the family of the officer slain and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The perpetrators of this attack must be identified and brought to account,” said Lyons, also the head of UNAMA. Taliban, meanwhile claimed that they had captured the Karkh and Guzara districts of Herat. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said on Twitter that arms and other resources were seized by the Taliban fighters.

#Clarification

Office of @UNAMAnews in #Herat is safe & not under any threat.

It is possible that guards could have sustained harm in cross-fire due to close proximity of the office to the fighting but it has now been secured as Mujahidin arrived at the scene. https://t.co/i7NnA5ooDq — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) July 30, 2021

Attacking UN 'war crime' reminds agency

The UN, meanwhile, reminded the group that attacking UN personnel and compounds are prohibited under international law, adding that it amounts to war crimes. The United Nations in Afghanistan has been carrying out peace missions and providing humanitarian and development assistance to Afghan citizens, mainly women and children. The UN also expressed gratitude to the Afghan Directorate of Protection Services officers, who, they said, defended the compound from the Taliban perpetrators.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack against the United Nations compound in Afghanistan, that resulted in the killing of an Afghan security forces guard and injuries to other officers. Guterres expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. He, similarly, reiterated that the attacks against UN personnel and premises are prohibited under international law and may constitute war crimes.