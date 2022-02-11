Taliban Backs Hijab In India As Row Spreads; Links It To 'defending Religious Values'

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in India, the Taliban has now waded into the controversy and backed the Hijab-wearing protestors in Karnataka. Taliban's Deputy spokesperson Inamullah Samangani took to Twitter and hailed the Muslim girls for wearing the Hijab and "defending their religious value". Samangani termed the issue as a 'struggle for Hijab' and remarked that it shows that the Hijab is not an Arab, Iranian, Egyptian or Pakistani culture, but an "Islamic value". This mark of approval comes from a terrorist-political outfit that is credited with endangering the entire female population of Afghanistan and taking it back centuries with its violently-enforced oppressive and regressive views, and which since its return to power by force in Afghanistan has refused to acknowledge any women leaders as part of its government's cabinet.

Indian Muslim girls struggle for Hijab shows that Hijab is not an Arab, Iranian, Egyptian or Pakistani culture, but an Islamic value for which Muslim girls around the world, especially in the secular world, sacrifice with different types and defend their religious value.#Muskan pic.twitter.com/VfkNR2qCmb — Inamullah Samangani (@HabibiSamangani) February 9, 2022

Hijab row: Congress moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC's Interim Order

Meanwhile, Congress' youth leader BV Srinivas moved the Supreme Court and urged it to recognize the right of Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab out of their own choice as a fundamental right. In addition, his plea also appealed that the States must ensure that no girls are prevented from education and are not threatened in the name of religion. This comes after another petitioner reached the apex court seeking relief on the interim order of Karnataka High Court- not wearing 'religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing. In response to it, the Supreme Court stated that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered.

The plea filed by Youth Congress president BV Srinivas and a journalism student claimed that there is a direct infringement of fundamental rights and also as events are happening in multiple states and likely to spread further, it would be better and proper that the apex court takes cognisance of the issue.

"The consequences of religious bigotry will not be right, no matter with what religion this bigotry is associated with. At least the schools, colleges and educational institutions should not be made the battleground for the fight against religious fanaticism," said the plea filed through advocates Roopesh Singh Bhadauria and Mareesh Pravir Sahay

Karnataka HC restrains religious attires inside educational institutions

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court in an interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like inside classrooms. A full bench of the HC passed the orders on the batch of petitions that challenged an order of the Karnataka Government prohibiting the use of headscarves and any other religious symbols in the uniforms of school institutions.