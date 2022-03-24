Taliban Backtracks, Denies Higher Education To Afghan Girls, Hours After Schools Reopen

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan backtracked on its decision to allow girls to attend high school, hours after they reopened for the first time in nearly seven months.

This means female students above the sixth grade will not be able to attend school until a plan is drawn up "in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture," a Ministry of Education notice said on Wednesday.

“We inform all-girls high schools and those schools that are having female students above class six that they are off until the next order,” said the notice.

A statement from the Taliban said that the schools will remain closed due to the girls’ uniforms not being Islamic.

Students in tears

The announcement came right at the start of the academic year, as schooled reopened in parts of Kabul and elsewhere in the country. Many girls in higher grades returned to schools, only to be told to go home. Heartbroken Afghan girls were seen weeping after the Taliban denied them access to schools. They've been banned for 187 days now.

"Is it a crime to be a girl? All we want is to go to school, to get an education," a student said. Holding back tears, she begged the authority to let her into school. "We want to study, please let us study."

US special envoy Rina Amiri said Taliban leadership had betrayed Afghan families by denying education to girls. “Today's decision to stop girls over grade 6 from returning to school was not incidental. It was made by Taliban leadership and is a betrayal of Afghan families.” Amiri wrote there is "nothing Islamic" & "nothing Afghan" about denying girls education.

Meanwhile, UN Human Right chief Michelle Bachelet said the denial of education violates the human rights of women & girls. She said all students in Afghanistan must be allowed to go back to school, following the announcement that secondary schools for girls will remain closed.

.@mbachelet shares frustration & disappointment of #Afghan girls prevented from returning to school. “The women I met during my #Kabul visit insisted on the #equal right to quality education." Disempowering half the population is counterproductive+unjust: https://t.co/xIsRwUohol pic.twitter.com/RZxpwKyBvJ — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) March 23, 2022

'Taliban is afraid of educated girls, empowered women': Malala

Criticizing the move, Pakistani activist and education crusader Malala Yousafzai said the Taliban will keep finding excuses to stop girls from learning – because they are afraid of educated girls and empowered women.

I had one hope for today: that Afghan girls walking to school would not be sent back home. But the Taliban did not keep their promise. They will keep finding excuses to stop girls from learning – because they are afraid of educated girls and empowered women. #LetAfghanGirlsLearn — Malala (@Malala) March 23, 2022

Afghan scholar and activist Orzala Nemat also tweeted saying, "Death is not only physical, banning girls from education kills the spirit of half of the population, but it is also an inhuman, unIslamic act."