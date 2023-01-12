Taliban Ban Afghan Women From Visiting Male Doctors In Balkh Region, Order Salons Closure

The Balkh provice in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has passed a measure banning women from seeing male doctors, according to reports. The Directorate of Public Affairs and Hearing of Taliban Complaints in the Balkh province recently made the announcement, according to Pakistani-based publication The Current, citing the Afghan daily newspaper Hasht-e-Subh. The provincial leadership will also reportedly create separate working spaces for male and female hospital workers and prohibit male doctors from walking into rooms with female patients.

The Taliban have placed a number of restrictions on women including a ban on education, barring them from attending high school or university last year in December. In November, 2022, the Taliban had banned women from entering Kabul’s parks or funfairs.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed "deep concern" last week about the country's erosion of women's rights. It urged the Taliban to "reopen schools as soon as possible and swiftly reverse these policies and practices that represent a growing erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms." The Group of Seven (G-7) countries have also urged the Taliban to “immediately reverse” its ban on women aid workers.

Taliban close beauty salons to close

According to Afghan media, the Taliban in Baghlan have ordered the landowners and dealers to not rent out space to any female beauty salon owners in addition to closing down their businesses. Beauty salons in Kunduz, Takhar, and Badakhshan provinces had already been shut down by the Taliban when they initally tookover Kabul in 2021.

Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy adviser to Minister for Afghan Resettlement & Minister for Refugees, on Tuesday denounced the recent orders imposed on Afghan women in a tweet saying, "Taliban have reportedly ordered all female beauty salons in a number of provinces across Afghanistan to close their business. They have also sent letters to landlords & told them not to rent to women." She added, "Yet the shameful silence on the Taliban’s war on women continues."

Taliban have reportedly ordered all female beauty salons in a number of provinces across Afghanistan to CLOSE their business. They have also sent letters to landlords & told them not to rent to women.



Yet the shameful silence on the Taliban’s war on women continues. pic.twitter.com/RgyNcYYwtf — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) January 10, 2023

The Taliban require women to cover their hair and faces in public and prohibit them from going to parks or gyms. They have severely limited women’s ability to work outside the home and most recently forbade non-governmental organizations from employing women, a step that could cripple the vital flow of aid.