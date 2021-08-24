Taliban Bans Co-education In Universities In Herat Province, Calls It 'root Of All Evils'

The Taliban has issued its first Fatwa banning co-education across all government and private universities in the Herat province. The decision comes after the Islamist fundamentalist group held a three-hour-long meeting with university lecturers and owners of private institutions. Here, it stated that there is 'no alternative and justification' for continuing with co-education.

Taliban spokesperson Mullah Farid, who represented the group during the meeting called co-education 'the root of all evils in society' and demanded that the system be brought to an end. As per Afghanistan's Khaama Press, girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities situated in western Herat province.

Taliban claims to protect women's rights

In an attempt to rebrand itself the Taliban proclaimed Afghanistan as an 'Islamic Emirate' and made a number of promises to the international community in press conferences. The group claimed that it is committed to protecting the rights of women in accordance with Islamic Sharia law.

"There would be no discrimination against them in the internal community. We are going to allow women to study and work and all rights within the framework of Islam," it said immediately after taking control of the country.

However, despite its claims to the media, the Taliban began white-washing posters of women on the streets as soon as they entered Kabul. On being asked by a women journalist if the Taliban would allow women to enter politics, the militants burst into laughter. One of them then asks the cameraman to stop rolling saying that the question made him 'laugh'.

Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai had also expressed fear over the education of girls and had said that the future that Afghan girls and women had been promised over the last 20 years was 'dangerously close to slipping away.'

The latest Fatwa banning co-education in universities would have a serious impact on the education of women. According to Afghan media, there are separate classes for boys and girls in schools and in universities, they are allowed to pursue co-education. However, with the new Taliban Fatwa coming into the picture, universities would be no longer allowed to do so. While separate classes can be managed in public universities and institutions, it's difficult in private institutes as there are fewer female students.

(With Agency Inputs)