Taliban Bans Excavation And Digging Of Historical & Cultural Sites In Nangarhar

The Taliban in Afghanistan on Monday banned excavation and digging of historical and cultural sites in the Nangarhar province, Xinhua reported citing media release of the provincial government. "In efforts to protect and preserve historical and cultural heritage sites, arbitrarily digging is banned in those sites all over Nangarhar province," Xinhua quoted Maulvi Amanullah, director of Eastern Region Historical Monument Directorate, as saying in a press release.

Notably, this is the first such move of the Taliban government in protecting the country's archaeological, historical and cultural sites since they took over the already war-torn country.

Nangarhar has 122 historical sites

It is worth mentioning Nangarhar is located 120 km east of Afghanistan's Kabul and is known for its traditional and cultural sites. According to the official release, a total of 122 historical and cultural sites are located in the province. The release further said that out of 122, only 22 of them had been registered and protected in recent years. The government, in its release, highlighted the recent illegal excavation of archaeological sites in Nangarhar. The government alleged scores of cultural relics and items were looted by traffickers and locals during the illegal excavation. Irrespective of their recent order, in August, soon after their forceful takeover of Kabul, the Taliban blew up Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari's statue in Bamiyan, a grim reminder of the destruction of Bamiyan Buddhas in 2001.

Taliban makes changes in their policies

A series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the national capital, Kabul, on August 15, including a bomb attack. Since the Taliban's conquest, lakhs of desperate Afghan nationals have fled the war-torn country and taken asylum in different countries. Lakhs of people are still waiting for their turn to reach other countries. After facing a barrage of criticism globally, the extremist group made several changes in policies. Recently, the Taliban-led government resumed the issuance of national identity cards and passports from October 5. On Saturday, October 16, a senior U.N. official said that the Taliban told him they will announce “very soon” that all Afghan girls will be allowed to attend secondary schools. However, the official announcement is yet to come from the Taliban side.

