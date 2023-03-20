Taliban Bans Nowruz Festival In Afghanistan's Daikundi, Brings Celebrations To A Halt

Dampening one of the most anticipated celebrations in Afghanistan, the Taliban banned the festival of Nowruz in the province of Daikundi, threatening that those who partake in the festivities will face serious repercussions. According to local news outlet Khaama Press, the Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice announced that locals have been informed that "Islam prohibits the celebration of Nowruz."

As per the announcement, at least 35 mosques in the province have been visited by Taliban officials to tell people to resist the "Western ideas, Khawarij and rituals that are not in line with Islam." In the declaration, the festival was said to have emerged during the "era of ignorance" through "foreigners."

Therefore, the ministry warned people to not be a part of "alien and un-Islamic customs" and days that are not "holy in Islam." The ban on the festival comes as a sharp U-turn by the Taliban, which said last year that it would not celebrate it but also won't interfere if others wish to.

What is the Nowruz festival about?

However, this isn't the first time that Nowruz has been banned. Taliban also prohibited its celebrations during its reign between 1996 and 2001, ANI reported. The Nowruz festival dates back over 3,000 years. Since then, it has been observed by adherents of Islam, Sunnis, and Shias in Iran, Afghanistan, and certain regions of the Middle East.

Usually, the festival is celebrated as a public holiday. In Afghanistan's Daikundi, it is the beginning of the spring season. It has also been officially recognised by the United Nations (UN), which declared the International Day of Nowruz by adopting a resolution in the General Assembly of February 2010. This year, the world will celebrate Nowruz on March 21.