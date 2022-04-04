Taliban Bans Poppy Cultivation, Increases Crackdown On Drugs In Afghanistan

Taliban on Sunday announced fresh curbs on harvesting poppies in Afghanistan even though some of the farmers began extracting the opium from the plant, which is essential to make heroin a drug. According to The Associated Press, the Taliban warned the farmers that their crops would be burned and that they could be jailed if they proceed with the harvest of the poppy plant. However, in the war-torn country of Afghanistan, which is also low on cash, the ban on harvesting poppy is certain to further impoverish the poorest citizens.

As per the report, the decree was announced by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid at a news conference in the capital of Kabul, outlawing the manufacturing of narcotics. It also banned the transportation, trade, export and import of drugs, including heroin, hashish and alcohol.

It is to note here that the latest ban introduced by the Taliban is reminiscent of the previous Taliban rule in the late 1990s. At least two decades ago, when the movement first ruled Afghanistan, it had espoused a harsh interpretation of Islam outlawed poppy production. According to United Nations (UN), the Taliban’s countrywide ban at the time had helped fin largely eradicate poppy production.

However, when the Taliban was ousted in 2001, poppy farmers returned to their work. It is also pertinent to note that poppies are the main source of income for millions of small farmers and the day labourers in Afghanistan who can earn upwards of $300 per month harvesting them and extracting opium, stated AP. Now, Afghanistan has emerged as the world’s largest producer of opium even though the international community has invested billions in eradicating its production.

Afghanistan produced 6,000 tons of opium before the Taliban takeover

In 2021, before the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan, the country had produced over 6,000 tons of opium, which according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, estimated could yield 320 tons of pure heroin. As per the report, Afghanistan produces more opium than all the opium-producing countries combined. 20-21 was also the sixth straight year of Afghanistan’s record opium harvests.

Image: AP

