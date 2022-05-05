Taliban Bars Shias From Celebrating Eid, Forces Them To Break Fasts In Advance: Reports

Taliban forces prohibited dozens of Shia mosques in Afghanistan from holding Eid prayers, local media reported. As thousands of Muslims marked the festival on Tuesday, officials from the Sunni regime barred the other sect from reciting the prayers and even coerced them into breaking their annual fast in advance. Sunni and Shia are two contrasting sects of Muslims who are divided by their belief on who would be Prophet Muhammad’s successor.

According to a report by ANI, the “religious rights violation” were reported in major cities including Herat and the capital Kabul. Almost 90% of Afghanistan Muslims follow Sunni Islam while only the remaining 10% follow Shia. Earlier, when the Taliban overhauled power in the country, they vowed to protect the community from ISIS-K, which considers the followers of the sect as ‘heretics’.

Crisis worsens in Afghanistan under Taliban regime

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has plummeted ever since the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year. The situation of minority communities and women have been worse. After the government restricted education for women, Islamic scholars in Afghanistan's Patika province urged the Taliban to reopen schools for girls. As per local reports, scholars issued a five-point resolution urging the Taliban to reopen the schools for girls from grades 7 to 12. "We, the religious clerics in Paktia, call on the Islamic Emirate to facilitate the grounds for the education of girls under an Islamic structure," scholars said in a statement, ANI reported citing TOLO News. They further stated that Islam is committed to girls' education, but only within an Islamic framework.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's interim Education Ministry said that it is close to finding a solution to reopen schools for girls. Aziz Ahmad Riyan, a spokesperson for the ministry, stated that the issue is being worked out and that a proper solution would be reached soon and then girls will return to the school to resume their education. Women's rights and freedoms have been constrained by the Taliban regime, which took over Kabul in August last year. Earlier, scores of female students in Kabul took to the streets to demand that the Taliban leadership reverse its decision to prohibit girls from attending school beyond the sixth grade.

(Rep. Image: AP)

(With inputs from agencies)