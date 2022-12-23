Taliban Beat Protestors & Violently Disperse Demonstration Against Varsity Ban On Females

Taliban security forces on Thursday used violence and held a lot of people while dispersing a protest against the decision to ban women from university education. A letter was sent to higher education institutions on December 20 after the Taliban declared their decision to ban Afghan women from pursuing education. After this, the Taliban administration received a lot of flak at an international level.

On December 22, a group of 50 women dressed in Hijab, gathered in Kabul, with the motive of holding a peaceful protest march against the regressive decision, but it turned to another direction after the Taliban security forces brutally attacked and dispersed the protestors. The group of protestors changed their desired location, which earlier was Kabul University, seeing the massive deployment of security forces over there.

Taliban arrests journalists covering the protest

One of the participants, Basira, who was there during the march told RFE/RL, "Security forces beat some of the participants and took them away, while others managed to escape. A number of journalists covering the protest have been reportedly detained, too."

"Unfortunately, the Taliban turned our protest into violence once again," she added. The woman did not have an exact number as to how many people were arrested, but she said that she knew one woman, named Zahra Mandaj was arrested along with four more.

"Plainclothes female members of the security forces had infiltrated the march and immobilized some protesters who attempted to run when armed Taliban men appeared", Shahla Arefi who was another participant in the protest told RFE/RL.

Taliban Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim backs the move

As of now, the Taliban authorities have not made any statement on the incident but the minister of higher education Nida Mohammad Nadim in the Taliban government on Thursday defended the decision to ban women from universities.

Nida Mohammad Nadim said, "The ban issued for women from universities was necessary to prevent mixing of genders in universities and also because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam." He added, "foreigners should stop interfering in Afghanistan's internal affairs."