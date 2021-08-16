In a horrifying development of the Taliban take over Afghanistan, the militants have entered the Afghan Parliament. Visuals of Taliban terrorists holding guns and sitting in Parliament have created tension in the world, who are now, questioning the future of the country. With the support of Pakistan, the Taliban captured the country and destroyed the efforts and dreams of Afghanistan at building a better nation.

In 2014, Ghani took over from Hamid Karzai, as the first elected President. Hamid Karzai had led Afghanistan after the US-led invasion in 2001. He made the efforts to end decades of war, despite continuing attacks on his government and security forces by the Taliban.

The US invests in Afghanistan

In October 2001, the US came to Afghanistan to eliminate the Taliban. The US troops grew as Washington invested billions of dollars to fight a Taliban insurgency and fund reconstruction, spending at about 110,000 in 2011.

According to the US Department of Defence, the total military expenditure in Afghanistan (from October 2001 until September 2019) had reached $778bn.

In addition, the US state department, along with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and other government agencies has spent $44bn on reconstruction projects.

Kabul airport situation

In a recent update, about five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people forcibly tried to enter the planes, leaving the Afghan capital. In an effort to escape the Taliban, panic and chaos scenes were observed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Thousands of people were in an attempt to flee from Afghanistan at the earliest. The Taliban nearly took over entire Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the US troops.

According to sources, many civilians were injured on the tarmac as they rushed to get on the planes. Also, the airport staff were missing from the check-in counters and security checks.

