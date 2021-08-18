Taliban Breaks Promise; Brutally Thrashes Afghan Translators Who Worked For Foreigners

The Taliban on Tuesday vowed to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them, and ensured the world that Afghanistan will not become a haven for terrorists. However, the ground reality of the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is totally different. A video from Afghanistan has surfaced on social media that makes clear that the Taliban's press conference and promises were only a publicity blitz aimed at reassuring world powers and a fearful population. In the video, the Taliban terrorists can be seen brutally torturing and thrashing their own citizens who worked as translators for foreigners, especially for the Americans.

In the video, two Afghan translators are tied together while another translator is lying down on the ground surrounded by a group of Taliban. Then one of the Taliban members starts torturing the person as he stays on the ground. The other two, tied to the ground, start screaming in fear. See the snips of Taliban's torture here-

(Image- Snips from a viral video on social media)

Following a lightning offensive across Afghanistan that saw many cities fall to the insurgents without a fight, the Taliban on Tuesday sought to portray themselves as more moderate than when they imposed a strict form of Islamic rule in the late 1990s. But many Afghans remain skeptical — and thousands have raced to the airport, desperate to flee the country.

Taliban Official Announces Amnesty For Interpreters

Interestingly, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's longtime spokesman, emerged from the shadows Tuesday in his first-ever public appearance to address those concerns at a news conference. He said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacking other countries, as it was in the years before 9/11, before offering amnesty to those who helped the U.S. and the Western-backed government.

He also promised the Taliban would honor women’s rights within the norms of Islamic law, without elaborating. The Taliban have encouraged women to return to work and have allowed girls to return to school, handing out Islamic headscarves at the door.

Mujahid also said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacking other countries, as it was in the years before 9/11. That assurance was part of a 2020 peace deal reached between the Taliban and the Trump administration that paved the way for the American withdrawal. The Pentagon said U.S. commanders are communicating with the Taliban as they work to evacuate thousands of people through Kabul's international airport.

However, the Taliban, which now goes by the name 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan', opened fire at a crowd on Wednesday to suppress the voice of the protestors. The crowd was protesting against the rule of the military group in the Jalalabad district of the war-torn country when the firing took place.

(Image Credits: AP/Social Media)