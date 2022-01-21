Taliban Brought 'humanitarian & Political Crisis' Into Country Says Ex-Afghan NSC Official

As the Taliban re-conquered Afghanistan on August 15, the situation of the country has taken a centre stage on the international agenda. The United Nations agencies and the international community has raised concern over the condition of Afghans in the war-ravaged nation. Kabir Haqmal, an ex-spokesperson for the office of the National Security Council has raised concern over the condition of Afghans and insisted that the "Taliban regime" has brought the situation of the 'humanitarian, economic and political crisis' in Afghanistan, according to ANI. Haqmal noted that the crisis brought by the Taliban has the backing of "regional and some international powers."

"The Taliban regime has brought upon a crisis which is a humanitarian crisis, a national crisis, as well as an economic crisis and a political crisis. This has been brought upon by the Taliban, which is backed by regional and some international powers," Kabir Haqmal said as per ANI.

'Taliban rule has brought unparalleled catastrophe into Afghanistan'

Kabir Haqmal made the remarks in a webinar titled "Regional and Global Implications of Taliban Rule: Afghan Voices." The webinar was organized by The Red Lantern Analytica. Kabir Haqmal highlighted that the Afghans have been forced to leave the nation and millions of people have been living below the poverty line. Raising concern on the condition of Afghan women, he stated the women in the war-ravaged nation do not have access to education, as per the ANI report. Furthermore, he alleged the acts of the Taliban regime have the backing of ISI operatives and the government of Pakistan and China. He alleged Pakistan as being the"primary element" that is driving the Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

Expressing his views on the condition of Afghans in the webinar, Kabir Haqmal stated that Taliban rule has led to the unparalleled catastrophe in the history of Afghanistan. He stressed that the Taliban is the "root cause" of the problems that the people of Afghanistan are facing due to the present situation. He underlined that even though several groups and organizations have been trying to provide financial assistance to Afghans, however, he insisted that these groups will not be able to fulfil the responsibilities at a time when the administrative structure of Afghanistan has "completely crumbled."

"When a government that has operated democratically for two decades abruptly relinquishes power, these organizations cannot simply fulfil their responsibilities by infusing money into the country at a time when the Afghan administrative system has completely crumbled," Kabir Haqmal said as per ANI.

Major Amit Bansal highlighted that the humanitarian food crisis in Afghanistan will continue to worsen. Pointing out to Pakistan's role, Major Bansal expressed that Pakistan has been responsible for the creation of barriers in the movement of supplies through its border with Afghanistan, as per the ANI report. He insisted that the Afghans instead of fleeing the nation need to unify and find a solution "through democratic protests." Nilofar Ayoubi, an Afghan journalist said that the regional and international community are not paying attention to the condition of Afghan women. Ayoubi claimed that women continue to protest against the Taliban even amidst reports of being detained, tortured and even raped by the Taliban.

